SALMON, KERTY Dec 25, 2019 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerty D. Salmon Love & Joy Kids, Grands & Sisters To plant a tree in memory of KERTY SALMON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Miss Virginia, a VCU pharmacy student, wins Miss America crown Fans turned away as overflow crowd watches high school superteam defeat John Marshall at the Ashe Center Virginia has $3.7 billion deal to expand rail service between Richmond and Washington Sugar Shack Donuts closes two Virginia locations They asked, you answered: Heartsick Richmond animal shelter overwhelmed by locals' love - and food Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for December 25, 2019 Obituary list for December 24, 2019 Obituary list for December 23, 2019 Obituary list for December 22, 2019 Obituary list for December 21, 2019