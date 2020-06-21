SAUNDERS, IRVING

Irving "Basie" Saunders, Jr. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. What a journey, what great memories that we will always cherish and treasure. You will go down in history as one of the best, professional and well versed individuals that ever walked this earth as a Bass Player. Lovingly, LaVerne Saunders (wife); Brother - Irvin T. Scott (Joy); Sister - Sheila R. Scott; Children - Deittra Coleman (Benji) & Dana Fox (Alvin); Grandchildren - Joe L. Harris, III, Danny Hinton, Jr., April, Ashley, Abrianna, Alvin "AJ" Fox, Jr., and Alvin "Londo" Towns. We will always love you

