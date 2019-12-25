SCHOOLS, JAY

JAY SCHOOLS In loving memory of our son and brother Jay. We know our Angel in Heaven is celebrating today, but wishing you were here with us on Jesus' birthday. If we could have one Christmas wish, one dream that could come true then we would wish with all our hearts one more day with you. We send you all our love on this very special day and wish you Merry Christmas, our sweet and precious Jay. "Jesus is the reason for the season" Loving You Forever, Mom, Dad and John
