TALLEY, ROSE

Happy Mother's Day In Memory of Rose M. Talley May 18, 1932 - March 25, 2005 Loving Wife-Mother-Nannie Rose, over the years we watched and remembered the wonderful ways you made our lives special. For our family the moments of love and laughter, all the traditions and memories we'll carry with us throughout our lives. But most of all we've watched the way you've shown us the true meaning of love in everything you did. Loving & missing you always, Your husband, Russell I love you Rose! Sons, Georgie, Russ, Jeff Loving you, Russ, Rena, Christina, Grayson, Brody
