TART, CHARLES Jun 21, 2020 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TART - Charles E. Jr. "Bowee" Uncle Charles, we love and miss you. Rest in peace. Tiffany & Kenny To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES TART as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for June 21, 2020 Obituary list for June 20, 2020 Obituary list for June 19, 2020 Obituary list for June 18, 2020 Obituary list for June 17, 2020 Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - 2 lots. Call 804-270-2068 More Cemetery Lots