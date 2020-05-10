WALTON, ROSALIE

The Rose Beyond The Wall (adapted from A.L. Frink) The rose bent gently towards its warmth, then passed beyond to the other side, Now, you who deeply feel its loss, Be comforted the rose blooms there- Its beauty even greater now, nurtured by God's own loving care. In Precious Memory of Rosalie Jackson Walton Departed from us May 25, 2003 Missing and loving you with all our hearts. Happy Mother's Day Drs. Kirkland & Brenda Walton
