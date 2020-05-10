WINSTON, EDITH

In memory of our Mom & grandma, Edith O. Winston, on your special day. Mom, we want to thank you so much of who we are. Our values, our beliefs and our outlook on life were shaped by you. We could always come to you for help, encouragement, & lots of love at any given time. Thanks for being the wonderful mom that you were and being such a blessing to us. Happy heavenly Mother's Day. Pat, Bobby, Keisha and Bubee

