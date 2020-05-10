WINSTON, EDITH

In memory of our Mom & grandma, Edith O. Winston, on your special day. Mom, we want to thank you so much of who we are. Our values, our beliefs and our outlook on life were shaped by you. We could always come to you for help, encouragement, & lots of love at any given time. Thanks for being the wonderful mom that you were and being such a blessing to us. Happy heavenly Mother's Day. Pat, Bobby, Keisha and Bubee
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…