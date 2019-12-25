In loving memory of our parents and grandparents, Richard and Edith Winston on Christmas Day. As we prepare for Christmas, our thoughts will be of you. You all always made our Christmas the best that it could be. We try our best to celebrate the way we used to do. Although we do not need a special holiday to celebrate the both of you. The days we do not celebrate you are very hard to find, because you all are always on our minds. Merry Christmas, Mom and Dad! And don't forget to tell Boo-Boo Merry Christmas, too! We love and miss you so very much. Pat, Bobby, Keisha, Bubee
WINSTON, RICHARD AND EDITH
