HUNTER, DONALD

DONALD C. HUNTER, SR. 01-06-1953 - 5-14-2017 As we look upon your picture, sweet memories we recall of a face so full of sunshine and a smile for one and all. If we could visit heaven on this our saddest day, maybe for a moment our pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true, that living life without you is so very hard to do. Precious Jesus take this message to our dear loved one up above, tell him how much we miss him, and give him all our love! We Love and Miss You So Much, Wife, Valerie Children, Donald Jr., LaShawn, Krystal and Grandchildren

