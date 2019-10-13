HUTCHINS, LAWRENCE

Lawrence G. Hutchins Sr. On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, Lawrence said goodbye, earthbound no longer. The life of Lawrence G. Hutchins has left an indelible mark on the lives of many. When you asked Lawrence what was important to him, it was his family. He told his wife, "without her love and support I wouldn't be successful." He also told his children to love one another and remain a close family. He sought to be a good husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he accomplished that goal many times over. We miss your great wit, laugh and singing. We miss those questions that started thought-provoking conversations. Extended family and friends miss his thoughtfulness, knowledge and strength. He will be remembered for his knowledge, mentoring, love of family and so much more. We miss and love you. Rebbie, Kay, Gil, Gary and Gerald