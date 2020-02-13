JETER, SUSAN

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 12:26 am
Susan D. Jeter 2/13/40 - 11/12/13 Gone, but not forgotten. Happy Birthday. Love, Family
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.