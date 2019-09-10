JOHNSON Bertha Elizabeth Archer Oct. 11, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2018 One Year Memorial Celebration Hi Mom, it's been one year since you received your angel wings. You were in the hospital one day and one night when the peace of the Lord that transcends all understanding came unto you, and a glow shown upon your face. It was glorious! As His word promised, "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am there ye may be also." (John 14:3)(KJV) Mom, we know we are biased, but you looked so peaceful and so beautiful. You must be one of the most beautiful angels in heaven. Mom, it might be our imagination, but we believe we hear you singing with the rest of the angels, "Holy, holy, holy is the God of hosts: the whole earth is full of His glory." (Isaiah 6:3)(KJV) We love you and we miss you Mom. Yvonne, Earl, Teresa, Daniel, and son-in-law, Paul