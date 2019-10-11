JOHNSON Bertha Elizabeth Archer Oct. 11, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2018 Happy 93rd Birthday Mom! We love you and we miss you! Yvonne, Earl, Teresa, Daniel, and son-in-law Paul
