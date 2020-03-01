Robert A. Johnson March 3, 2019 Daddy Gone Fishing I've finished life's chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole for I've been invited to the fishing hole. Here, every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don't worry or feel sad for me, I'm fishing with the Master of the sea. To all of those who think of me and miss me deeply, be happy, and set your hearts free. I'm not missing, I'm gone fishing, with the Master of the sea. A year has passed, oh too fast and yes, we really miss you Dad! We find content and even a smile because we see you fishing with the Master by your side. Love, Robin, Penny, Sheila & Vince
