JONES, WILLIAM

William Collins Jones Remembering and honoring you especially today on your 86th birthday. Your quiet strength, guidance, protection, and unconditional love remain with us everyday. We thank you for the legacy of dedication, integrity, humility, and faithfulness which you left us. We love and miss you. Evora, your children, and grandchildren
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881