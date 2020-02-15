KOEPPE, GLADYS

GLADYS S. KOEPPE 06/14/1906 - 02/14/1988 In loving memory of our mother, who went to her heavenly home 32 years ago on Valentine's Day, Sunday, February 14, 1988. Beside your grave we'll stand today and bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for placing us in your kind and loving care. "But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, who the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your rembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you." John 24:26 Theodore C. Koeppe, Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious