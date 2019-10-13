KOEPPE, THEODORE

THEODORE CORNELIUS KOEPPE SR. 9/9/1907-10/14/1962 In loving memory of our father, who went to his heavenly home "57" years tomorrow. Beside your grave we'll stand tomorrow and bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for placing us in your kind and loving care. God's Promise "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away". Revelation 21:4 Theodore C. "Dick" Koeppe Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney