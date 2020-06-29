LANGFORD, ODELL

In Loving Memory of Odell Langford Dec. 16, 1939-June 29, 2016 Sweetie - It's been 4 years since you went home to be with your Heavenly Father. Me and the boys miss you and love you very much, but know you are in a better place than we are. I still miss your smiling face every morning even though your were in pain. Until we meet again, we will always love you and miss you. Love Always, Your husband, Ed Sons, Tommy and Eddie
