LIGHTNER, PEGGY

Peggy Alberta Lightner The Lightner family will always remember your wisdom. Although your grandparents gave you genuine love. Throughout your life, sought after love in all the wrong places. Until your sons, daughters, grandkids, plus great-grandkids showed you what true love entails. For the rest of our lives till eternity you'll live in our hearts. Love Granddaughter, Lakia Shavon Lightner-Padgett
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…