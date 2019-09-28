Lula Patron Maddox 9/28/2005 It's been several years since God called you to your Heavenly Home. Miss you daily. Love Always,The Family
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?