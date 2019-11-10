MALLORY, LEAONEAD

Leaonead E. Mallory We can't believe that a year has already passed since we had to say goodbye to you! However, it comforts our hearts knowing that you have reunited with your true love! There isn't a day that passes when one of us doesn't remember your scent, your sarcastic wit, your impeccable sense of style, your advice or especially your unconditional love! Continue to be peaceful in Heaven until we meet again! Give Dad hugs and kisses from all of us! Missing and loving you in abundance! Your Kids, Grandkids, Great-Grandkids, Sister and Extended Family