MARIC, VERA

In Memory of Ms. Vera Maric Oct 27, 1929 - Sept 21, 2014 It's been five years, Mama, and missing you hasn't gotten any easier. Think pictures are not important? Wait until that is all you have left... Always loved, never forgotten, Your daughters and grandchildren.
