MARR, PATSY

In memory of Patsy M. Marr Aug. 29, 1933 - June 26, 2015 Thinking of you today. This is from your loving daughter, Rena Berry Talley "When I Lost You" I wish I could see you more time come walking through the door, but I know that is impossible I will never hear your voice no more. I know you can feel my tears and you don't want me to cry, yet my heart is broken because I can't understand why someone so precious had to die. I pray that God will give me strength and somehow get me through as I struggle with this heartache that came when I lost you. Your loving daughter, Rena Berry Talley
