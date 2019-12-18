McCLAINE - KARL SCOTT In loving memory of our son, brother, father and friend, Karl Scott McClaine, who passed away December 18, 1998. Just a token of love's devotion that our hearts still long for you. Love, Mary McClaine, family and friends
