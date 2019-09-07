McDaniel - In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy 96th Birthday, my dear Mom. Candles on a birthday cake shine brightly, but your joyful smile was even brighter. Thank you for brightening the lives of Dad and me for so many years. Thank you for the everlasting gifts you provided of love, support, guidance and happiness. You journeyed to Heaven on February 18, 2005, and I feel I am still adjusting to that huge change in my life. Dad has since joined you in Heaven, and I miss the two of you every day. Love, Roland Jr.