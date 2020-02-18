McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Fifteen years have passed since God called you to Heaven on February 18, 2005. It makes me wonder how so much time has gone by, even with my thinking about you every day. Your joy for life made it so nice to be around you. I really could still use a smile from you every now and then it would make all the clouds disappear in the blink of an eye. Dad has been with you in Heaven for six years now. I truly appreciate all the many ways your love for Dad and me made life with you so wonderful. I continue to miss you both so very much. Thank you for the blessing of your love and care. Love, Roland Jr.
To plant a tree in memory of FLORENCE McDANIEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.