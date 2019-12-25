McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence and Roland McDaniel, my beloved mother and father. This Christmas is my sixth without both of you. Mom's life in Heaven started on 2/18/05, Dad's on 1/10/14. I can remember how we often finished putting up the tree right on Christmas Eve you both had to work so hard on your jobs at that time of year. The tree always looked so bright and beautiful when we first turned on the lights. The scent of the tree would mix with the smells of some of the special dishes Mom would fix while we were all home. How wonderful it was. I will always miss you, but I will always remember how blessed I was to have you as my parents. Merry Christmas, my dear mom and dad. Love, Roland Jr.
McDANIEL, FLORNENCE AND ROLAND
To plant a tree in memory of FLORNENCE AND ROLAND McDANIEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.