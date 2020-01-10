McDANIEL In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., dear husband and father. Today marks six years that you have been in Heaven, beginning your time there on January 10, 2014. It's difficult finding something positive to think of about that day. You were suddenly, abruptly stricken, and gone in the span of just a few hours. I have to remind myself, though, that you were then reunited with Mom up in Heaven. I can manage a smile when I think of the two of you sitting and holding hands again. I will always miss your kind, positive and supportive presence. Thanks for all your help, whether by word, deed or just a smile. Love, Roland Jr.
McDANIEL, ROLAND
