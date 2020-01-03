McDANIEL - In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy 99th birthday, my dear dad. You journeyed to Heaven on January 10, 2014. Among the many, many things I miss now is not being able to take you to your favorite restaurant for that birthday steak dinner. It would have called for you to have an appetizer, steak and dessert to celebrate the occasion. I continue to think of you so often and miss your kind, positive presence every day. I appreciate all the knowledge and wisdom you passed on to me from your words and deeds. I will always wish we had had a bit more time together on this earth. Thanks for everything. Love, Roland Jr.
