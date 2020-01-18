Alvin Mosby If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane. I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say "Goodbye." You were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why. My heart still aches with sadness, and secret tears still flow. What it meant to love you- No one can ever know. But now I know you want me to mourn for you no more; To remember all the happy times, life still has much in store. Since you'll never be forgotten, I pledge to you today- A hollowed place within my heart is where you'll always stay. LOVE Always, Carolyn
MOSBY, ALVIN
To plant a tree in memory of ALVIN MOSBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.