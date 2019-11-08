OTEY, JOSEPH Nov 8, 2019 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joseph C. Otey Feb. 6, 1943 - Nov. 8, 2010 Love and miss you. Devoted loved ones. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Voters give Democrats control of the General Assembly Church Hill's new grocery store has lost millions in 6 months, but owners are committed to 'the market with a mission' Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar Editorial: The Little Sisters of the Poor will be missed Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for November 9, 2019 Obituary list for November 8, 2019 Obituary list for November 7, 2019 Obituary list for November 6, 2019 Obituary list for November 5, 2019