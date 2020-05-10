Jean Ford Peyton Bubba, I can't imagine what my life would be like if I didn't have a mother like you. I've always been so proud and grateful that my mom is such a remarkable woman. You've touched my life in more ways than you'll ever know. Happy Mother's Day. Much Love Bubba. Darryl and Regina Jean Ford Peyton Bubba, I can't imagine what my life would be like if I didn't have a mother like you. I've always been so proud and grateful that my mom is such a remarkable woman. You've touched my life in more ways than you'll ever know. Happy Mother's Day. Much Love Bubba. Darryl and Regina
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…