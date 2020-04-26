PORTEE, DIANE Apr 26, 2020 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Portee Happy 74th birthday. Mom, we love and miss you. Love, your girls & Family To plant a tree in memory of DIANE PORTEE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8 As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change. At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020 Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for April 26, 2020 Obituary list for April 25, 2020 Obituary list for April 24, 2020 Obituary list for April 23, 2020 Obituary list for April 22, 2020 Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p… More Cemetery Lots