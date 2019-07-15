PRENTISS, RUFFIN 10 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ruffin Prentiss, Sr. 8/31/26 - 7/15/01 We remember. Missing you, JoAnne, Ruffin, Jr. and Family Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Saturday, July 13, 2019 Sam Schulman, the last surviving American crewman of the ship Exodus 1947, laid to rest In the wee hours of July 18, 1947, Samuel Schulman awoke with a jolt in his bunk aboard the … Thursday, July 11, 2019 Margaret McKee, a record-setting breeder of Pomeranians and science teacher, dies at 75 Margaret Langhorne Rachal McKee, the first to put a dual-title in confirmation and obedience… More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of Meditation Section 2, Lot 409, Spaces 1-2-3-4. $4,995 ob… More Cemetery Lots