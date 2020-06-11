Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:14 am
Robert E. Primovic Sr. Forever with the angels, always in our hearts. Shirley & Rob
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.