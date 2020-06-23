Prosser - Helen "Toodlum" Happy 96th Birthday! Since Heaven has become your home, I sometimes feel I'm so alone; and though we now are far apart, you hold a big piece of my heart. I never knew how much I'd grieve when it was time for you to leave, or just how much my heart would ache from that one fragment you would take. Moma, I will always miss you. Also, dedicated to my sister, Frances Fortune who passed on 6/3/20. Love, Nancy
