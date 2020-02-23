REESE, CLARKE

Clarke Danielle Quarles Reese 8/31/93 2/25/07 You lived for 13 years and you have been gone for 13 years. We, your family miss you fiercely. Clarke, although you were only here for 13 years you left your mark on this world. Even in death you continue to inspire others and me. 13 years ago, when you left us I thought I couldn't take another breath. But Clarke, not only am I breathing, but I am living.

