ROBERTSON, R. BRUCE

R. BRUCE ROBERTSON, III 3/3/1957 - 9/4/2009 Our tears are never happy ones From loss ten years ago. We grasp for subtle comfort, Feel your spirit where we go. The dragon fly, Old Ferry Road; The Dead Rise through the sea, With every Buoy, Anchor, Pole; It's you we always see. We love the hearts you bring Into our sister's path each day. There is no doubt they're Heaven sent; Your shy and clever way. And each and every time we hear that tune and melody, Over the Rainbow gives us hope, Together we shall be. Missing you always and forever - Mom, Dora Lee, Debbie and Bridget