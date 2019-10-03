Beulah Rodd 07/07/1920 - 10/03/2013 In loving memory of our Mom, Gram, and Gigi. We miss you every day. We love you very much. Beverly, Joya, Deepak, Jaffray, Ilse, James, Seema, Sid, Chris, Courtney, Isaac, Liam, Ella, Noah and Clara. Also dearly missed by her sister- in-law Barbara and her niece Joyce.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
JMU says one of its fraternities may have taken Hokie Bird statue and left it near Charlottesville