Willie Ruth Dabney June 25, 1925- June 20, 2019 The memory of you is always close at hand. We remember you daily; at the rising sun and its going down, Mom, we remember you at the beginning of the year and when it ends; we remember you. As long as we live, you too will live within us. When we are lost and sick at heart, we remember you. Mother, you shall live in our hearts forever as the sun rises each day and the going down of the same; mother, we love and remember you. When we are weary and need strength, we remember you. When we have joy we crave to share. Mom, we remember you. Your daughters, Mary and Marchelle; Sons, Peytin, Melvin Jr., Horace, Michael, Andre
