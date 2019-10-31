In loving memory of my beloved father, Frank J. Saunders Sr., who left us 59 years ago today. When days are dark and lonely and everything goes wrong, we seem to hear you whisper, "Cheer up and carry on." Each time we look at your picture, you seem to smile and say, "Don't grieve, I'm only sleeping. I'll meet you again someday." Son, Frank J. Jr. and Family
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4.