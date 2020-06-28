SAYLES - In Love and Sacred Memory of our Dear Sister, Ruth Nickens Sayles, who passed away 12 years ago, June 28. Because she is so dear to us, Her memory will live on; Just as the fragrance of a rose, Still lingers when it's gone; Her kindly, dedicated, and endearing ways, and thoughts are with us still: and in our hearts that love her, She lives and always will. Sister: Rose; Brothers: Herbert & Edward; Niece: Rosalyn & Great Niece Leah; Nephew: Jay.
