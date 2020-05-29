SCHIAFFO, DANNY

Danny Schiaffo Mar. 19, 1990 - May 29, 2000 Twenty years ago you left us and life has never been the same. You blessed us with 10 years of unforgettable joy & happiness. While you were with us you taught us the meaning of courage, dignity & pride. But above all you instilled in us and everyone you met that despite all odds "Anything is Possible." God could not have chosen a more special angel to help him do His wondrous work. You were the son that every parent would ever want. Mama & I miss you & love you more each day and one day we will be together again. You will forever be Mama's Angel and Daddy's Hero.
Remembering Loved Ones
