SMITH, JERMAINE

In loving memory of Jermaine Alvin Smith on the 25th Anniversary of his death March 12, 1995. Those we love remain with us, love itself lives on. Cherished memories never fade, because our loved one is gone. Those we Love can never be more than a thought apart. For as long as there is a memory, Jermaine lives on in our Hearts. Blessed because of you, Love you more each year, Mom, Dad, Shel, Steph, Berk and your Family
