SMITH, NANETTE

NANETTE SMITH Its been eight years but seems like yesterday when you went to be with your Lord and Savior. You changed our world the day you left. Not a day goes by when you are not in our thoughts. You left us with many wonderful memories and we can't wait to see your precious smile once again. Your family and friends.
