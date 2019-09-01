SNEAD, MAURICE 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MAURICE SNEAD Happy 80th birthday. From the family. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Saturday, August 31, 2019 Otto "Buddy" F. Hamilton Jr., a former World War II pilot turned businessman, dead at 103 Buddy Hamilton of Henrico County lived out his dream of flying, first serving his country as… Wednesday, August 21, 2019 'A soldier on the homefront': Eleanor Attkisson Smith, a World War II parachute inspector in Richmond, dies While her husband served with the Army on the European front, Eleanora Dare Attkisson Smith … More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots SIGNAL HILL MEMORIAL PARK SIGNAL HILL MEMORIAL PARK - Tandem mausoleum companion crypt level 4. $7500. 804-814-1535 More Cemetery Lots