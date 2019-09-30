SOURS, NAKOMA

NAKOMA DAWN SOURS ~September 30~ 'Walkin On' Anniversary of NAKOMA DAWN SOURS 21 Dec.'75 - 30 Sept. '95 24 Mother Earth years ago today, guided by Grandfather - our "Creator" you crossed His promised "Rainbow Bridge" to continue on your "Circle of Life" journey. Knowing your adventurous Spirit, we can only imagine adventures you share with Loved Ones who 'Walk On.' KOMA, today we celebrate your "Special Day" & wish you a very Happy 24th Heaven & upcoming 44th Mother Earth Birthday! Eternally Loved. ~ Your Family & Friends ~