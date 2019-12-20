STREET, VERNELLE September 4, 1930 December 20, 2009 Ten years have passed since that sad day, When our sweet Mother was called away. Though absent in body, she is still very near, Still loved, still missed and still very dear. ~ Your Children & Grandchildren
