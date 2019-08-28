TAYLOR, MARY 52 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mary Alice Taylor Happy 96th birthday to our beloved mother. Steve & Barbie Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Obituaries in the News Wednesday, August 21, 2019 'A soldier on the homefront': Eleanor Attkisson Smith, a World War II parachute inspector in Richmond, dies While her husband served with the Army on the European front, Eleanora Dare Attkisson Smith … Saturday, August 17, 2019 C. Kenneth Wright, a philanthropist who was 'one of the architects' of VCU's future, dies at 94 Charles Kenneth “Ken” Wright, a Richmond businessman who with his wife donated more than $50… More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY - 2 adjoining lots. Sandston, Va. Retail value, $5,990, se… More Cemetery Lots