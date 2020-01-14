TOWNES, DOROTHY

Dorothy Townes Birthday wishes sent to Heaven from your family below We miss and love you dearly, and wanted you to know Your Birthday is not forgotten and your memory lives on We celebrate the life you had even though you've gone If we were given just one wish one that would come true We'd wish you back beside us to spend the day with you We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear Especially on your special day year after year. The Family
